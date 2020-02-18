Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 100 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.95. 494,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,802. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,918.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

