Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after purchasing an additional 288,708 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,797,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 276,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $136.92 and a one year high of $190.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.