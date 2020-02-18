Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 36.7% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 130,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 829.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,518 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $89.51. 630,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,336. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.43. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.60 and a 52-week high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.