Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 26th.

Earnings History for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU)

