Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Stock Price Down 6%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79, 1,442,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,449,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNSS. ValuEngine upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,653 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 563,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

