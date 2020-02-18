Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Stock Price Down 6%

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79, 1,442,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,449,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNSS. ValuEngine upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,653 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 563,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit