SuperCoin Market Cap Reaches $305,404.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $305,404.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded up 391% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 51,193,392 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.