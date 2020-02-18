Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.28, approximately 105,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 100,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.17.

In other Support.com news, CEO Richard A. Bloom purchased 605,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,240,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRT. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Support.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Support.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Support.com by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Support.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

