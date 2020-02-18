Syscoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. Syscoin has a market cap of $21.93 million and $1.54 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Tux Exchange, Livecoin and Bittylicious. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00756923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007157 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028055 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 578,468,631 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Binance, Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

