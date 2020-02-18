Tael Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Tael has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $62.56, $10.00, $119.16 and $34.91. Tael has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and $866,792.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00048707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00492819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $635.95 or 0.06298845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00066135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00028013 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005093 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $4.92, $119.16, $18.11, $34.91, $5.22, $6.32, $13.96, $62.56, $24.72, $10.00, $7.20 and $45.75. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.