Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.90 ($18.49).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTK shares. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Takkt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Takkt alerts:

TTK stock traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €12.32 ($14.33). The stock had a trading volume of 185,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,952. The firm has a market cap of $808.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of €12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.88. Takkt has a 52-week low of €10.52 ($12.23) and a 52-week high of €15.98 ($18.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.