Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,877 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Tapestry worth $14,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 26,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TPR traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 109,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.48.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

