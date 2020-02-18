Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €2.63 ($3.06) and last traded at €2.63 ($3.05), approximately 4,775,999 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.58 ($3.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53.

Telefonica Deutschland Company Profile (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.