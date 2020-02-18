Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Down 5.8%

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.86, approximately 1,219,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,325,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Cfra cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tenneco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tenneco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tenneco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

