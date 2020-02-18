Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Down 5.8%

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.86, approximately 1,219,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,325,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Cfra cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tenneco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.
About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.
