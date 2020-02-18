The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a news impact score of -1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

TMG stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 103 ($1.35). 62,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Mission Group has a 1 year low of GBX 67.50 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 96 ($1.26).

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

