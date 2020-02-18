TI Trust Inc. Buys New Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRU traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.15. 73,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.47. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

