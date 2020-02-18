TI Trust Inc. Invests $164,000 in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.16. The stock had a trading volume of 244,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,494. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $100.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.