TI Trust Inc. Invests $235,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 40.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,087,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

