TI Trust Inc. Invests $70,000 in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,648,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,857,668. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $203.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

