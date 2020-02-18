TI Trust Inc. Makes New $141,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,052. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average is $91.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $93.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.