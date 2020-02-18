TI Trust Inc. Makes New $76,000 Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,016 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,237. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,729,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,601. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

