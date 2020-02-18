TI Trust Inc. Takes Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,787,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,630,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $307.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

