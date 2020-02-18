TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0143 on Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $145,136.00 and approximately $11.07 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.92 or 0.02620020 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.