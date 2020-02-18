TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,006 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 29.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 46,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 45,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 162,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,643. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

