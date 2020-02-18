TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,502 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 29.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 46,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 45,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 161,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

