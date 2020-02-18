TransferCoin Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $82,334.00 and $231.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00020012 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,272,385 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

