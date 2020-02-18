Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Transition Metals Corp (CVE:XTM)’s share price rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 52,940 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 186,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29.

Transition Metals Company Profile (CVE:XTM)

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company has a portfolio of approximately 25 gold, copper, nickel, and platinum projects primarily in Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, and Saskatchewan.

