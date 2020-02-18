TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TNET. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

TriNet Group stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.54. 1,284,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.85.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $47,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T purchased 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,363,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,115 shares of company stock worth $7,664,238. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,699,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

