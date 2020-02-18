Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTN stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.83. 452,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,310. Triton International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.30.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). Triton International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

