Troy Income & Growth Trust (LON:TIGT) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.80 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.12), 293,761 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 262,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of $272.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Troy Income & Growth Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

