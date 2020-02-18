Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Tucows Inc. is a pioneering provider of personalized information agents and Web sites. They deliver information over the Internet and other communications mediums such as email.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

TCX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,631. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. Tucows has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $605.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Tucows had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tucows will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $92,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,303,398.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,269,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tucows by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Tucows by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 324,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tucows by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Tucows by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

