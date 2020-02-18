Ultra Clean (UCTT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UCTT opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2,531.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Standpoint Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

