Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 319.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,975 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.30% of Universal Display worth $28,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.63. 31,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.15 and a 200 day moving average of $194.66. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $115.62 and a 1-year high of $230.32.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

