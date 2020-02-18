Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Shares Up 6.3%

Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $12.75, 106,056 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 66,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UROV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $389.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.41). Equities analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences Ltd will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $163,000. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV)

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

