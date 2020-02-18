Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Shares Up 6.3%

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $12.75, 106,056 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 66,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UROV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $389.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.41). Equities analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences Ltd will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $163,000. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV)

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit