US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,403 Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in El Paso Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EE traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. El Paso Electric has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $69.96. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average is $67.33.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Paso Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

