US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,569 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

NOBL traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.78. 271,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

