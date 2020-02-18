US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.97.

Shares of CMA traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 350,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,792. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

