US Bancorp DE Sells 338 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cfra raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.77. 3,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.83. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, EVP Greg Foglesong sold 4,125 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $412,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $2,038,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.