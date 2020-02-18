US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $2.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned US Gold an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get US Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USAU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of US Gold in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. 87,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. US Gold has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Gold stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of US Gold worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Gold (USAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.