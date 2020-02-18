USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Receives $76.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of USNA traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.56. The stock had a trading volume of 278,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,853. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.31.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $109,716.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $165,367.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,587. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6,579.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

