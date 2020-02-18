ValuEngine Lowers Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $10.71 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

