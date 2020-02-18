ValuEngine Lowers SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to Sell

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSREY. BNP Paribas cut SWISS RE LTD/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SWISS RE LTD/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

SSREY traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78 and a beta of 0.38. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

