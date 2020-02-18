VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 56,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,620,000.

Shares of BIZD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,719. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

