Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780,369. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29.

