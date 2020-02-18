Velas Price Reaches $0.0184 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Velas has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $24.42 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,059,356,570 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,273,980 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

