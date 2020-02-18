Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

VRSK traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $171.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,083. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $121.06 and a 1 year high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day moving average is $154.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $23,611,237. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

