Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,840,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,470 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.25% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $21,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTMX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 148,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 201,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 216,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.31. 4,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,678. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $323.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.77.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

