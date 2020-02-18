Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $22.38 Million Stock Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,726 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Mdu Resources Group worth $22,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE MDU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.84. 12,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

