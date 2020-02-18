Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.03 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,398,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,941 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sirius XM worth $24,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. 387,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,651,408. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,418,716 shares of company stock worth $10,008,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

