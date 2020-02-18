Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,389 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Lamb Weston worth $20,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 144,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $2,813,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $885,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

NYSE:LW traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $94.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.19. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.