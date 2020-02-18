Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $20,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 464,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,151,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.31.

In other news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 637 shares of company stock valued at $118,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.17. 12,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,526. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.65.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

